First Alert Forecast: Buckle up for more temperature swings; we’re also tracking showers Thursday and Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for even more changes in your First Alert Forecast for the next few days.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Brace yourself for more up and down temperatures for the next several days.

· For tonight, it will be cold. Low temperatures will be dropping into the mid 30s. We’ll see mostly clear skies.

· Highs will be in the lower 60s Thursday afternoon, followed by a few late day showers in the Midlands with a cold front. Rain chances are around 30-40%.

· Highs will sink back into the mid 40s by Friday under sunny skies.

· Saturday will be dry, but by Sunday, another cold front arrives, giving way to scattered rain Sunday evening and night. Rain chances are around 60%.

· Highs will be in the 50s on Monday, then in the upper 30s and lower 40s by Tuesday.

First Alert Weather Story:

Brace yourself for even more temperature changes ahead. We’re also tracking a few showers.

As we move through your Wednesday night, bundle up! We’re tracking another cold night. Low temperatures will be in the mid 30s. Make sure you check on your pets, plants and elderly neighbors.

On Thursday, highs will climb into the lower 60s ahead of a cold front. Much of the day will feature sunshine and clouds.

However, the cold front will move into the Midlands by Thursday evening, giving way to a few scattered showers in the Midlands. Rain chances are around 30-40%. Most of the rain will be light.

We’re going to see our temperatures cooling back into the upper 40s Friday under mostly sunny skies.

Saturday will be dry. In fact, we’ll see a lot of sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 40s again, so expect another cold day.

Scattered rain moves back in on Sunday with our next cold front. Rain chances are around 60% Sunday evening and Sunday night. A few showers could linger into early Monday morning. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s Sunday.

By Monday, highs will be in the lower 50s. On Tuesday, even colder weather settles in. Highs will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Another Cold Night. Highs in the mid 30s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of PM Showers (30-40%). Highs in the lower 60s.

Friday: Mostly Sunny. Much Colder. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Saturday: Sunny & Cool. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. PM Rain Likely (60%). Highs in the mid 60s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. AM Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Tuesday: Sunny Skies. Much Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

