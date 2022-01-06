First Alert Forecast: Breezy, a few showers tonight; much colder weather for Friday and Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking more big changes in your First Alert Forecast, even through your weekend.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, a few showers are possible as a cold front crosses the area (30% chance). Lows will be in the mid 30s overnight.

It will also be breezy at times tonight into early Monday. A Lake Wind Advisory will be in effect tonight through 7 a.m. Friday.

Then, brace yourself for a big chill!

Highs will sink into the upper 40s by Friday under mostly sunny skies.

Highs will also be in the upper 40s with a few lower 50s Saturday afternoon. We’ll see more sunshine.

Another cold front pushes in Sunday, giving way to scattered rain Sunday evening and night. Rain chances are around 60%. Some heavy rain is possible at times.

Highs will be in the 50s on Monday, then in the lower 40s by Tuesday.

First Alert Weather Story:

Brace yourself for a big chill in the Midlands this weekend. We’re also tracking a few showers.

As we move through your Thursday night, a cold front will cross the region, giving way to a few widely scattered showers in the Midlands. Rain chances are around 30%. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies, with clearing through the overnight as the front passes east. Low temperatures will drop into the mid 30s.

Now, hold on to your hats. As the front moves east, our winds will be picking up. As a result, a Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for the Midlands from 10 p.m. until 7 a.m. Monday. Winds could gust to 30-35 mph.

Bundle up Friday and Saturday!

We’re going to see our temperatures sinking into the upper 40s Friday under mostly sunny skies.

Saturday will be dry. In fact, we’ll see a lot of sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 40s again, so expect another chilly day.

Scattered rain moves back in on Sunday with our next cold front.

Rain chances are around 60% Sunday evening and Sunday night. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. We haven’t issued an Alert Day just yet, but we’ll watch the forecast for you. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s Sunday.

A few showers could linger into early Monday morning. Rain chances are around 20%. Most of the day will feature dry conditions.

By Monday, highs will be in the lower 50s. On Tuesday, even colder weather settles in. Highs will be in the lower 40s.

Tonight: Clouds Around. A Few Showers Early (30%). Then, clearing overnight. Cold and Breezy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Friday: Mostly Sunny. Much Colder. Highs in the upper 40s.

Saturday: Sunny & Cool. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. PM Rain Likely (60%). Highs in the mid 60s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. AM Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Tuesday: Sunny Skies. Much Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the upper 50s.

