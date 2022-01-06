SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Breezy, a few showers tonight; much colder weather for Friday and Saturday

WIS
WIS(WIS)
By Dominic Brown
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking more big changes in your First Alert Forecast, even through your weekend.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, a few showers are possible as a cold front crosses the area (30% chance). Lows will be in the mid 30s overnight.

It will also be breezy at times tonight into early Monday. A Lake Wind Advisory will be in effect tonight through 7 a.m. Friday.

Then, brace yourself for a big chill!

Highs will sink into the upper 40s by Friday under mostly sunny skies.

Highs will also be in the upper 40s with a few lower 50s Saturday afternoon. We’ll see more sunshine.

Another cold front pushes in Sunday, giving way to scattered rain Sunday evening and night. Rain chances are around 60%. Some heavy rain is possible at times.

Highs will be in the 50s on Monday, then in the lower 40s by Tuesday.

First Alert Weather Story:

Brace yourself for a big chill in the Midlands this weekend. We’re also tracking a few showers.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

As we move through your Thursday night, a cold front will cross the region, giving way to a few widely scattered showers in the Midlands. Rain chances are around 30%. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies, with clearing through the overnight as the front passes east. Low temperatures will drop into the mid 30s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Now, hold on to your hats. As the front moves east, our winds will be picking up. As a result, a Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for the Midlands from 10 p.m. until 7 a.m. Monday. Winds could gust to 30-35 mph.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Bundle up Friday and Saturday!

We’re going to see our temperatures sinking into the upper 40s Friday under mostly sunny skies.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Saturday will be dry. In fact, we’ll see a lot of sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 40s again, so expect another chilly day.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Scattered rain moves back in on Sunday with our next cold front.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Rain chances are around 60% Sunday evening and Sunday night. Some of the rain could be heavy at times.  We haven’t issued an Alert Day just yet, but we’ll watch the forecast for you. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s Sunday.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

A few showers could linger into early Monday morning. Rain chances are around 20%. Most of the day will feature dry conditions.

By Monday, highs will be in the lower 50s. On Tuesday, even colder weather settles in. Highs will be in the lower 40s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Tonight: Clouds Around. A Few Showers Early (30%). Then, clearing overnight. Cold and Breezy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Friday: Mostly Sunny. Much Colder. Highs in the upper 40s.

Saturday: Sunny & Cool. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. PM Rain Likely (60%). Highs in the mid 60s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. AM Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Tuesday: Sunny Skies. Much Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the upper 50s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

According to Coroner Naida Rutherford, the victim is identified as Theron Wallace, 20, of...
Coroner confirms body found at Lake Carolina is 20-year-old missing kayaker
Latest Earthquakes
10th earthquake reported in Lugoff area
This woman was caught at Lowe's (7441 Two Notch Rd) stealing tool sets and bed sheets by...
Woman wanted after Lowe’s surveillance footage shows her stealing items
No one was hurt by the student bringing the gun.
Midlands student brings gun to school, first reported of the new year
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
DHEC reports 6,992 new cases Wednesday

Latest News

wis
First Alert Forecast: Mild today, showers this evening and MUCH cooler temps Friday
First Alert Forecast: Mild today, showers this evening and MUCH cooler temps Friday
First Alert Forecast: Mild today, showers this evening and MUCH cooler temps Friday
First Alert Forecast: Mild today, showers this evening and MUCH cooler temps Friday
First Alert Forecast: Mild today, showers this evening and MUCH cooler temps Friday
first alert
First Alert Forecast 1/5