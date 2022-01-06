SkyView
Elderly couple dies in massive Pawleys Island house fire

Authorities are investigating a deadly Pawleys Island house fire Thursday morning.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 7:10 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are investigating a deadly Pawleys Island house fire Thursday morning.

Crews were called to a blaze involving multiple structures in the 100 block of Windy Lane around 5:45 a.m., according to Midway Fire Rescue.

First responders found a fully-involved fire at a three-story home when they arrived on scene. Officials said a neighboring single-story structure, which was unoccupied, was also on fire.

According to officials, an elderly couple in their 70s died in the fire. Their names were not immediately available.

The couple’s daughter and a dog made it out of the home and were not injured, officials said.

For a time, Ocean Highway was partially blocked as crews worked the scene. As of about 8 a.m., officials said all lanes of the highway are back open with minimal slowing of traffic.

In addition to Midway Fire Rescue, Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Rescue, Horry County Fire Rescue, the Georgetown Fire Department, and Georgetown County Fire & EMS responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Midway Fire Rescue, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

