Body found in room of Cayce inn

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) -The Cayce Police Department and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office are investigating a found body.

In a room of the Masters Inn at 2125 Commerce Drive, the body was located after officers responded.

The Lexington County Coroner is currently working to determine the cause of death.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will provide more details and information as it becomes available.

