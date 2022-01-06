SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Body found in room of Cayce inn

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(WMTV)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) -The Cayce Police Department and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office are investigating a found body.

In a room of the Masters Inn at 2125 Commerce Drive, the body was located after officers responded.

The Lexington County Coroner is currently working to determine the cause of death. 

This is an ongoing investigation and we will provide more details and information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

According to Coroner Naida Rutherford, the victim is identified as Theron Wallace, 20, of...
Coroner confirms body found at Lake Carolina is 20-year-old missing kayaker
Latest Earthquakes
10th earthquake reported in Lugoff area
This woman was caught at Lowe's (7441 Two Notch Rd) stealing tool sets and bed sheets by...
Woman wanted after Lowe’s surveillance footage shows her stealing items
No one was hurt by the student bringing the gun.
Midlands student brings gun to school, first reported of the new year
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
DHEC reports 6,992 new cases Wednesday

Latest News

Thomas McDowell, 61, a North Carolina man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and...
Child kidnapping, killing cold case coming to close, suspect arrested 35 years later
File photo of Sheriff Leon Lott in front of a podium.
Murders in Richland County are up 39% in 2021: Lott breaks down murder, crime rates
South Carolina pediatricians are worried the number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 in...
SC Children’s hospitals see rise in pediatric COVID cases, nearing pandemic records
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Breezy, a few showers tonight; much colder weather for Friday and Saturday