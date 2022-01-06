SkyView
Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old girl in NC after mother found killed

Riley Harper Bockes
Riley Harper Bockes(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:28 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SANFORD, N.C. (WBTV) - An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday for a missing 3-year-old girl in Lee County.

Riley Harper Bockes was reported missing from Lee Avenue in Sanford, N.C. after her mother, Deana Michelle Bockes was found dead inside the same home. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death as a homicide.

The abductor is suspected to be 50-year-old Brent James Bockes, who is driving a Burgandy 2013 Toyota Avalon with an NC license tag number TJC1491.

Riley is approximately 2-foot-8, weighing 30 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Brent is a White male, approximately 6-feet-tall weighing 210 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes. He has a large scar on his left wrist, a tattoo across the stomach and a tattoo on his upper right arm.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Sanford Police Department immediately at (919) 777-1005, or call 911 or *HP.

