All Kershaw County schools staffed with school resource officers for first time

The almost $190,000 in state funding will add two SROs to the Kershaw County Sheriffs Office (KCSO) and also will provide vehicles, equipment and training.(Kershaw County School District)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - All Kershaw County School District schools are staffed with a school resource officer for the first time.

Kershaw County School District Superintendent Shane Robbins and Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan announced Thursday almost $190,000 in state funding will add two SROs to the Kershaw County Sheriffs Office.

State funding will also provide vehicles, equipment, and training for staff, according to Kershaw deputies.

With this new addition to staffing, KCSD will have 17 SROs. The Sheriff’s Department says this number includes three officers who work for the Camden Police Department.

Boan says having an SRO in every school was a goal for many years.

Boan and Robbins say the cooperative efforts of Kershaw County, the City of Camden and the Kershaw County School District made this safety development possible.

