Woman wanted after Lowe’s surveillance footage shows her stealing items

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a woman accused of stealing multiple items from the Lowe’s on Two Notch Road.

According to deputies, the woman can be seen in surveillance footage stealing tool sets and bed sheets, then concealing them in her purse and inside of her coat.

Deputies say she left in a red Toyota Corolla with no hubcaps.

If anyone has any information on the woman, information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

