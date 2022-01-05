SkyView
Woman wanted after Lowe’s surveillance footage shows her stealing items

This woman was caught at Lowe's (7441 Two Notch Rd) stealing tool sets and bed sheets by concealing them in her purse and inside her coat.(Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a woman accused of stealing multiple items from the Lowe’s on Two Notch Road.

According to deputies, the woman can be seen in surveillance footage stealing tool sets and bed sheets, then concealing them in her purse and inside of her coat.

Deputies say she left in a red Toyota Corolla with no hubcaps.

If anyone has any information on the woman, information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

