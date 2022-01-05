SkyView
‘We will not shut down’: Gov. McMaster breaks silence on omicron variant

By Lauren Adams
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster spoke publicly Wednesday for the first time about the contagious omicron variant.

His message -- assuring South Carolinians we have plenty of vaccines, vaccination sites, and testing sites.

“We don’t need to panic, things aren’t like a year ago,” McMaster said. “We have plenty of vaccines. Be calm, be careful, take care of yourself and your family.”

With more than 320 more public testing sites than there were this time last year, McMaster assured that it isn’t ‘that bad.’

He said if you need to be tested, you will probably encounter long lines at many of the testing sites, so he asked everyone to be patient.

Being aware of the testing kit shortage, McMaster said you can go to a public testing site where it is free.

Reiterating that there are plenty of vaccines to go around, with more than one thousand free vaccination sites, McMaster remains confident. More testing kits should be coming from the federal government to South Carolina.

McMaster stated that president Biden promised more than half a billion tests will be distributed soon, but he’s not sure when or where they are going to arrive.

The governor said the only area to focus attention on is education. According to DHEC’s covid dashboard, there are currently 32 new confirmed deaths from covid and a 32.7 percent positive rate.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

