Six people displaced after house fire in Columbia
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:29 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Six people were left displaced after a house fire Thursday evening, the Columbia-Richland Fire Department says.
The fire occurred at a home on Allans Mill Drive near the Gills Creek area, off Old Percival Road in Columbia.
The Columbia-Richland Fire Department says second shift crews responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m. when a heavy amount of fire was quickly spreading through the home.
According to fire officials, there were no injuries, but the home was left a total loss.
The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.
