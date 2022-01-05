SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Six people displaced after house fire in Columbia

By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:29 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Six people were left displaced after a house fire Thursday evening, the Columbia-Richland Fire Department says.

The fire occurred at a home on Allans Mill Drive near the Gills Creek area, off Old Percival Road in Columbia.

The Columbia-Richland Fire Department says second shift crews responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m. when a heavy amount of fire was quickly spreading through the home.

According to fire officials, there were no injuries, but the home was left a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Trooper John S. Horton
NC trooper hit by brother during traffic stop dies in hospital
The body was confirmed to be an African American male.
Body found at Lake Carolina near area where 20-year-old kayaker went missing
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
DHEC reports 5,491 new cases Tuesday, releases Holiday weekend numbers
Photo of a suspect accused of stealing lighters from a gas station in Lexington
Lexington police search for alleged lighter thief
Friday’s report, the latest released from the South Carolina Department of Health and...
SC health department to release 4 days of COVID data Tuesday

Latest News

Latest Earthquakes
9th earthquake reported in Lugoff area
wis
First Alert Forecast: Few Early AM Sprinkles, then clearing up this afternoon
deadly homicide
VIDEO: Deadly double shooting
Pickens County deputies announced that 78-year-old James Boiter was located on Tuesday night.
PCSO: Missing Easley man with dementia located on Tuesday night