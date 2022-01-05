Six people displaced after house fire in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Six people were left displaced after a house fire Thursday evening, the Columbia-Richland Fire Department says.

The fire occurred at a home on Allans Mill Drive near the Gills Creek area, off Old Percival Road in Columbia.

The Columbia-Richland Fire Department says second shift crews responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m. when a heavy amount of fire was quickly spreading through the home.

6 people were left displaced after fire broke out at a home on Allans Mill Drive this evening.



2nd Shift crews responded to the scene just before 10:30 Tuesday night. A heavy amount of fire was quickly spreading through the home upon our arrival. pic.twitter.com/eXMIzG8fFE — Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) January 5, 2022

According to fire officials, there were no injuries, but the home was left a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.