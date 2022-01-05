SkyView
Richland County extends emergency mask ordinance

By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - As of Wednesday, Richland County has extended an emergency ordinance requiring face coverings to be worn inside most commercial establishments.

The Richland County Council says face masks need to be worn by people 11 years and older in unincorporated areas of the county.

The ordinance, which was originally adopted in September after a surge in the COVID-19 Delta variant, is now set to expire on March 5.

The latest ordinance has been extended twice by the Richland County Council.

Richland County adopted an emergency mask ordinance requiring people over 10 years old to wear face masks in most public places, and it was extended five separate times before expiring on June 5.

On August 16, Richland County then adopted another emergency mask mandate requiring face coverings. On September 2, that ordinance was no longer enforced after a state Supreme Court ruling.

