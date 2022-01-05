PCSO: Deputies need help finding a missing man with dementia from Easley

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Pickens County deputies announced that deputies are searching for 78-year-old James Boiter, a missing man from Easley.

Deputies said Boiter left his home on Old Easley Bridge Road late last night. After leaving his residence, officers from the Easley Police Department saw him at the QuikTrip on Calhoun Memorial Highway just after midnight this morning. Officers said Boiter told them he was heading home. However, he never made it to his house, according to deputies.

Based on video evidence, deputies said they believe Boiter’s vehicle was last seen traveling east on East Dekalb Street at Highway 34 in Camden, SC. He was driving a gold 2008 Ford Ranger with SC tag PRC 278. According to deputies, his truck has a chrome toolbox in the bed and front-end damage.

Deputies described Boiter as around 5 feet 9 inches tall with grey hair and blue eyes. Family members told deputies that Boiter suffers from dementia.

Anyone who has any information regarding Boiter is asked to contact the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office at 864-898-5500.

Copyright 2022 FOX CAROLINA. All rights reserved.

