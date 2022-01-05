Man killed after crashing, overturning truck in Fairfield Co.

WINNSBORO, S.C. (WIS) - A man was killed in a single-vehicle collision Tuesday evening in Fairfield County.

Stefon Gaither, 59, of Winnsboro was killed in the crash, according to the Fairfield County Coroner.

Troopers say that Gaither was traveling westbound on Highway 34 (Newberry Road) about three miles north of Winnsboro when he lost control of his vehicle.

After losing control, he crashed into a guardrail and flipped his vehicle.

Gaither was removed from the vehicle by Fairfield County Volunteer Firefighters.

He was rushed to MUSC Fairfield Emergency Department by Fairfield County EMS where he was pronounced deceased.

The accident remains under investigation by Fairfield County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.

