First Alert Forecast: More temperature swings are ahead; we’re also tracking a few showers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Prepare yourself for more roller coaster temperatures for the next several days.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Buckle up! We’re tracking more temperature swings over the next several days.

For tonight, bundle up! It’s going to be cold again. Low temperatures will be dropping into the low to mid 30s. We’ll see increasing clouds in the Midlands.

Highs will be in the upper 50s are expected Wednesday. A few more clouds will be around, along with a few isolated showers. We don’t expect too many problems. More sun is expected through the afternoon though.

A cold front will bring a few late day showers to the area Thursday (30-40% chance). Highs will be in the lower 60s.

Highs will sink back into the mid 40s by Friday under sunny skies.

Saturday will be dry, but by Sunday, another cold front arrives, giving way to periods of rain. Rain chances are around 60%.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Tuesday night, bundle up! We’re tracking another cold night. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s. Make sure you check on your pets, plants and elderly neighbors.

We will see increasing clouds over the area overnight into Wednesday morning. A couple of isolated showers are possible, but we don’t expect too many problems from this activity. We also don’t expect a lot of rain.

More clouds will continue to pass over the Midlands Wednesday, at least through the morning and early afternoon. A few isolated showers and sprinkles are also possible, but most of that weather will happen early in the day. Right now, rain chances are around 20%.

We’ll see a bit more sunshine by your Wednesday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

A cold front moves in Thursday, giving way to a few scattered showers in the Midlands, generally in the late afternoon into the evening. Rain chances are around 30-40%. Highs will be in the lower 60s.

We’re going to see our temperatures cooling back into the mid 40s Friday under mostly sunny skies.

Saturday will be dry, but scattered rain moves back in Sunday with our next cold front. Rain chances are around 60% Sunday. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s Sunday.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Another Cold Night. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly to Partly Cloudy Skies. Isolated Showers (20%). Cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of PM Showers (30-40%). Highs in the lower 60s.

Friday: Mostly Sunny. Much Colder. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Saturday: Sunny & Cool. Highs near 50.

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Areas of Rain (60%). Highs in the mid 60s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. AM Showers (20-30%). Highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Sunny Skies. Much Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

