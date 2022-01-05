SkyView
Father arrested in connection to missing 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery, search continues

By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (Gray News) – Officers with the Manchester Police Department have arrested a man in connection to a case of a missing girl who hasn’t been seen in two years.

According to police, Adam Montgomery, 31, of Manchester, was arrested Jan. 4 and charged with second-degree assault against now 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery.

He also was charged with interference with custody and endangering the welfare of a child.

Officials are still searching for Harmony.

She was last seen at a residence in Manchester in October 2019, but police said her disappearance was only recently brought to their attention.

The mayor’s office said they received an email from someone expressing concern about Harmony’s well-being.

The most recent photos available of Harmony were taken when she was about 5 years old.

When last seen, she was about 4 feet tall. She has blonde hair, blue eyes and is blind in her right eye, so she may be wearing glasses.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have seen her in the last couple of years to give them a call or text 603-203-6060.

“Help us find this little girl. Someone knows something, do what is right and call in. I cannot emphasize that enough,” said Chief Allen Aldenberg in a press conference. “Somebody out there knows something. It’s time for people to do the right thing. I cannot say it enough. I cannot emphasize it enough. Someone needs to call in, do the right and provide us information on where Harmony may be.”

A reward has been increased to $33,000 for information leading to Harmony.

