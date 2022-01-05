Columbia Police searching for missing vulnerable adult
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A vulnerable adult in Columbia is missing, according to the Columbia Police Department.
Lonnie Cheeks, Sr. was last seen wearing a burgundy hospital shirt, green pants, and black jacket with orange interior, after reportedly walking away from Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital.
According to police, he walked out of the hospital around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The Columbia Police Department asks anyone with information on Cheeks’ whereabouts to call 9-1-1 or contact Crime Stoppers.
