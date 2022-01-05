Body found at Lake Carolina near area where 20-year-old kayaker went missing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A body has been recovered at Lake Carolina Tuesday, according to the Richland County Coroner.

Coroner Naida Rutherford states that the Richland County Coroner’s Office Forensic K-9 unit assisted the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources to find the body around 4:35 p.m.

The body was confirmed to be an African American male.

“Details are limited at this time, however, a full autopsy with positive identification will be conducted in the morning with our forensic pathologist and anthropology team. We never want to give false hope or give a family wrong information, so we will positively identify this individual before sharing any other details. I have personally spoken with the family of the missing teen from Lake Carolina and they are aware of this discovery. Upon proper notification being made, we will release more detailed information”, Coroner Rutherford states.

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources have been searching for a man who went missing kayaking on Christmas day. The Wallace family of Lake Carolina says that man is 20-year-old Theron Wallace.

Details are limited and this story will be updated as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.