9th earthquake reported in Lugoff area
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - A ninth earthquake has been reported near Lugoff.
This earthquake happened Wednesday morning at 1:45 a.m. 5 kilometers southwest of Lugoff.
This is the ninth earthquake to be centered in the area since December 27, 2021, according to the USGS.
According to the USGS, the eighth earthquake measured in at a 2.7 magnitude Monday.
