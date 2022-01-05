SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

9th earthquake reported in Lugoff area

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - A ninth earthquake has been reported near Lugoff.

This earthquake happened Wednesday morning at 1:45 a.m. 5 kilometers southwest of Lugoff.

This is the ninth earthquake to be centered in the area since December 27, 2021, according to the USGS.

According to the USGS, the eighth earthquake measured in at a 2.7 magnitude Monday.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Trooper John S. Horton
NC trooper hit by brother during traffic stop dies in hospital
The body was confirmed to be an African American male.
Body found at Lake Carolina near area where 20-year-old kayaker went missing
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
DHEC reports 5,491 new cases Tuesday, releases Holiday weekend numbers
Photo of a suspect accused of stealing lighters from a gas station in Lexington
Lexington police search for alleged lighter thief
Friday’s report, the latest released from the South Carolina Department of Health and...
SC health department to release 4 days of COVID data Tuesday

Latest News

There were no injuries reported, but the home was left a total loss. The cause of the fire is...
Six people displaced after house fire in Columbia
wis
First Alert Forecast: Few Early AM Sprinkles, then clearing up this afternoon
deadly homicide
VIDEO: Deadly double shooting
Pickens County deputies announced that 78-year-old James Boiter was located on Tuesday night.
PCSO: Missing Easley man with dementia located on Tuesday night