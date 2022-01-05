9th earthquake reported in Lugoff area

LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - A ninth earthquake has been reported near Lugoff.

This earthquake happened Wednesday morning at 1:45 a.m. 5 kilometers southwest of Lugoff.

This is the ninth earthquake to be centered in the area since December 27, 2021, according to the USGS.

USGS confirms a 2.5 magnitude earthquake near Lugoff, SC at 1:45 this morning (1-5-21). This is the ninth earthquake to occur in the area since December 27, 2021. Info: https://t.co/GGovlserI5 #sctweets pic.twitter.com/lbTVPX574v — SCEMD (@SCEMD) January 5, 2022

According to the USGS, the eighth earthquake measured in at a 2.7 magnitude Monday.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.