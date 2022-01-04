SkyView
SC health department to release 4 days of COVID data Tuesday

Friday’s report, the latest released from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Contro, showed more than 8,800 new COVID-19 cases, the largest single-day total reported since the pandemic began.(WIS)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:34 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will release its first new COVID report of 2022 on Tuesday.

DHEC last reported numbers on Friday. Because its reports are delayed by 48 hours, Friday’s report covered data from last Wednesday.

The health department normally releases three days of data every Monday, which covers the previous Thursday, Friday and Saturday. DHEC did not release that data this Monday because of the New Year’s holiday.

So Tuesday’s data will cover from last Thursday through Sunday.

Friday’s report showed more than 8,800 new COVID-19 cases, the largest single-day total reported since the pandemic began.

North Carolina, which did release COVID data Monday, set a new record high in COVID positivity, with 27.4% of tests coming back as positive, the state’s health department said.

The new data is expected to be released Tuesday afternoon.

