Money Matters- Using Online Investment Calculators

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Josh Bradley of Capital City Financial Partners talks about online investment calculators.

A common question people ask is if online investment calculators are accurate.

Bradley said that the calculators have come a long way in recent years and are a lot better at projecting and helping with the planning process. They can be provided by your 401k provider or another financial website.

Online investment calculators can tell you how much money you need to put in monthly to hit a certain goal. They can be a good starting place but are not an end-all-be-all to making financial decisions.

These calculators can miss important factors when it comes to investing and institutions can use them to sell you a product, said Bradley. They can leave out how social security, tax implications and healthcare can affect the overall situation.

“Knowing a number that you can end up with investments over 20 to 30 years is nice, but really all of us want to know do we really have enough,” said Bradley.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.