Lexington police search for alleged lighter thief

Photo of a suspect accused of stealing lighters from a gas station in Lexington
Photo of a suspect accused of stealing lighters from a gas station in Lexington(Lexington Police Department)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking for help identifying a man accused of stealing lighters.

The incident happened at the Circle K on West Main Street on November 24. Officers say the man stole a display of lighters valued at over $340.

The suspect left the parking lot in a silver Dodge minivan.

If you have any information, call Detective McWilliams at 803-358-1514.

