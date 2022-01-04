Lexington police search for alleged lighter thief

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking for help identifying a man accused of stealing lighters.

The incident happened at the Circle K on West Main Street on November 24. Officers say the man stole a display of lighters valued at over $340.

The suspect left the parking lot in a silver Dodge minivan.

If you have any information, call Detective McWilliams at 803-358-1514.

