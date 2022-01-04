Lexington police search for alleged lighter thief
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking for help identifying a man accused of stealing lighters.
The incident happened at the Circle K on West Main Street on November 24. Officers say the man stole a display of lighters valued at over $340.
The suspect left the parking lot in a silver Dodge minivan.
If you have any information, call Detective McWilliams at 803-358-1514.
Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.