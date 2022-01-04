SkyView
Lexington Medical Center updates visitation policy as coronavirus cases remain high

Effective immediately, no visitors are allowed in the Emergency department lobby.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington Medical Center has updated its visitation policy as coronavirus cases remain high.

The following policies are effective Wednesday, January 5:

- One visitor is allowed to accompany a non-COVID-19 patient being treated in the Emergency Department. Visitors will not be allowed in the lobby only if it reaches capacity.

- One visitor is allowed to visit inpatients in non-COVID-19 units during the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week

- One spouse or support person is permitted to accompany a patient who is in labor or has delivered a child

- One visitor (not including spouse or support person) are allowed to visit the Mother/Baby unit during the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week

- A birth parent and a support person are allowed in the Special Care Nursery but must-have infant identification bracelets

- One visitor is allowed in the specified lobby during a patient’s surgery or procedure at the main campus. They may help settle a patient into their room if admitted.

- One visitor is allowed in the specified lobby during a patient’s surgery or procedure at other Lexington Medical Center facilities.

- Physician Network practices follow the No Visitor Policy. Patients can contact each practice with questions about visitation.

No visitors are allowed for patients with COVID-19, or who are suspected of or testing positive for COVID-19. Visitors under the age of 16 are also not permitted.

All approved visitors must wear a face mask while in any Lexington Medical Center facility. They will also be screened by staff before entering any Lexington Medical Center facility and may have to leave based on their screening results.

Lexington County counted 2,037 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the last two weeks while Richland County reported 3,552.

