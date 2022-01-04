ID given for man killed in Aiken County shooting

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County deputies are investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound at a home in Graniteville.

Around 8:25 a.m. Tuesday, deputies were called to a residence at 213 Ascauga Lake Road for a well-being check. The homeowner told deputies his tenant was not coming to the door and he had not heard from him recently.

When deputies went inside the home, they found a deceased male lying on the floor near the door with an apparent gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables identified him as 32-year-old Jairo Martinez and said he will be autopsied Thursday in Newberry.

Investigators from the sheriff’s agency, Aiken Department of Public Safety and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office are continuing the investigation.

Details are still limited at this time, but officials anyone with information to contact deputies at 803-648-6811.

You can also provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.

