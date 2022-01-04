LIVE: Columbia Mayor-Elect Daniel Rickenmann, council members-elect swear in
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Mayor-Elect Daniel Rickenmann will swear in as the 45th Mayor of Columbia Tuesday at 3 p.m.
The ceremony will take place at the 1700 Block of Main Street. City council members will swear in as well.
Rickenmann was elected on Nov. 16, 2021, after a runoff election with candidate Tameika Isaac Devine.
Those official results tallied 10,602 votes (52.02%) for Rickenmann and 9,778 votes (47.98%) for Isaac Devine.
Others swearing-in include:
- Councilman-Elect Joe E. Taylor, Jr., District IV
- Councilwoman-Elect Tina N. Herbert, District I
- Councilwoman-Elect Dr. Aditi Bussells, At-Large
