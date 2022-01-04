SkyView
LIVE: Columbia Mayor-Elect Daniel Rickenmann, council members-elect swear in

The ceremony will take place at the 1700 Block of Main Street. City council members will swear in as well.(City of Columbia)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Mayor-Elect Daniel Rickenmann will swear in as the 45th Mayor of Columbia Tuesday at 3 p.m.

The ceremony will take place at the 1700 Block of Main Street. City council members will swear in as well.

Rickenmann was elected on Nov. 16, 2021, after a runoff election with candidate Tameika Isaac Devine.

Those official results tallied 10,602 votes (52.02%) for Rickenmann and 9,778 votes (47.98%) for Isaac Devine.

Others swearing-in include:

  • Councilman-Elect Joe E. Taylor, Jr., District IV
  • Councilwoman-Elect Tina N. Herbert, District I
  • Councilwoman-Elect Dr. Aditi Bussells, At-Large

