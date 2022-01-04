SkyView
Coroner identifies two killed in Cayce shooting

Griselda Perez, 45, of Cayce, and Lamberto Menchor, 43, of Elgin were pronounced dead at the scene due to gunshot injuries.
Griselda Perez, 45, of Cayce, and Lamberto Menchor, 43, of Elgin were pronounced dead at the scene due to gunshot injuries.(WCAX)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner has identified two individuals that were killed in a shooting in Cayce on Monday.

Griselda Perez, 45, of Cayce, and Lamberto Menchor, 43, of Elgin were pronounced dead at the scene due to gunshot injuries.

Deputies say the two were found dead at a home on Circle Drive near Charleston Highway shortly before 11 a.m.

The Cayce Department of Public Safety and SLED are continuing to investigate the incident.

