Clemson DL KJ Henry to return to school for 2022 season

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - Good news from the Tigers defensive line.

On Monday afternoon, KJ Henry shared that he will return for one more season.

He said, in part, “The response and the fight of my guys this past season is what made it even easier to make this decision because I know exactly who I’m coming back to.”

On more trip around the sun ❕❕ pic.twitter.com/As72XdVen1 — KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) January 3, 2022

Henry has one more year of eligibility left. He’s played in 44 career games in four years.

He just wrapped up his best season recording 22 tackles, including 4.5 sacks, a forced fumble -- finishing with career highs in tackles for loss and sacks.

In the Cheez-It Bowl win against Iowa State, he had three tackles and a sack.

