SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Tow truck driver shot multiple times in Richland County, deputies investigating

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Live 5/File)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a tow truck driver was shot multiple times in Richland County.

Deputies say they arrived on South Beltline Boulevard on Sunday around 1:30 a.m. where they found the victim, who has not yet been identified and began rendering aid until EMS arrived and took him to the hospital. There has been no word yet on the victim’s condition.

Investigators found that the victim was shot in the 1400 block of Shop Road and drove to the place on South Beltline Boulevard where he was found, according to deputies.

At this time, officials do not believe this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO: Fisher says the investigation is still in the preliminary stages, but the remains...
Human remains found in Lexington County, coroner says
"His legacy will continue through his many friends, players and fans as well as the rest of the...
Dan Reeves, Gamecock great and former NFL coach and player, dies at 77
Sims was last seen at an Ervin St. home on 12/20 and was reported missing on 12/22 by his...
CPD searching for missing man, family has not seen him since week of Christmas
Pedestrian hit by car in Kershaw County
Tickets issued for the original Jan. 2 game will be honored for the 6 p.m. game against...
Gamecocks to Host Mississippi State Sunday

Latest News

FILE PHOTO of rain.
Midlands schools operating on delays due to severe weather
WIS
FIRST ALERT: Today/Tonight are Alert Days for heavy rain, strong storms & gusty winds, then colder air moves into the Midlands
Family members say Matthew Terrell Tucker, 40, has serious medical conditions that require...
Missing Richland County man found
‘These mandates are garbage’: S.C. AG releases statement after judge blocks Head Start vaccine mandate