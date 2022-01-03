Sumter Co. Detention Center enters quarantine period after rise in cases in the area

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center is undergoing a 10-day quarantine due to the recent rise in positive coronavirus tests in the Sumter County area.

The period started on December 31 and will go until January 10, according to Sheriff Anthony Dennis.

“After the 10 days, we will reassess the situation to determine if we will return to regular operations, with normal Covid procedures in place,” said Dennis. “The most notable change is that phone and video communication is prohibited because it would be extremely difficult to properly sanitize the devices between frequent use.”

Detainees are tested twice a week and staff testing is available, according to Dennis.

The detention center building is sanitized three times a day.

Bond court will continue however only victims will be allowed inside the courtroom without accompaniment, according to Dennis.

Attorneys and vendors will be allowed into the facility by appointment only.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.