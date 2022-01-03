SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Sumter Co. Detention Center enters quarantine period after rise in cases in the area

File photo of jail cell doors and phone.
File photo of jail cell doors and phone.
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center is undergoing a 10-day quarantine due to the recent rise in positive coronavirus tests in the Sumter County area.

The period started on December 31 and will go until January 10, according to Sheriff Anthony Dennis.

“After the 10 days, we will reassess the situation to determine if we will return to regular operations, with normal Covid procedures in place,” said Dennis. “The most notable change is that phone and video communication is prohibited because it would be extremely difficult to properly sanitize the devices between frequent use.”

Detainees are tested twice a week and staff testing is available, according to Dennis.

The detention center building is sanitized three times a day.

Bond court will continue however only victims will be allowed inside the courtroom without accompaniment, according to Dennis.

Attorneys and vendors will be allowed into the facility by appointment only.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO of rain.
Midlands schools operating on delays, canceling due to severe weather, power outages
FILE PHOTO of crime scene tape
Tow truck driver shot multiple times in Richland County, deputies investigating
wis
FIRST ALERT: Alert Day for strong winds today, major cool down this afternoon
Family members say Matthew Terrell Tucker, 40, has serious medical conditions that require...
Missing Richland County man found
8th earthquake reported near Elgin
8th earthquake reported near Elgin

Latest News

Photo of a tree that fell on a truck and house in northeast Columbia.
High winds, storms damage the Midlands
Deputies search for man missing from Lee County
Deputies search for man missing from Lee County
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. reports nearly 13,000 new COVID-19 cases, with record-high 27 percent positivity rate
wis
FIRST ALERT: Alert Day for strong winds today, major cool down this afternoon