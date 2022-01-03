SkyView
Police identify suspect accused of showing genitals to women in Lexington store

By Hannah Robinson
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department has identified a man accused of exposing himself to people in a store.

The man pictured is accused of showing his genitals to two women at the Dollar Tree on Sunset Boulevard on November 26, according to police.

Police did not publicly identify the man.

The man left the scene in a white vehicle, possibly a Toyota.

If you have any information, call Detective Heath at 803-951-4642.

