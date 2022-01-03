One killed in Columbia motorcycle collision after hitting tree in road
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person was killed after striking a tree in the road in a Richland County motorcycle collision Monday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Troopers say the crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Old Hopkins Road near Garner’s Ferry Road.
The driver struck a tree in the roadway and was rushed to a local hospital where the person later died from injuries.
This crash remains under investigation by the SCDPS.
