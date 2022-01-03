Midlands schools operating on delays due to severe weather

(WIS) - Several schools are operating on delays on Monday (January 3) as severe weather threatens the Midlands.

Lexington County School District One will operate on a two-hour delay for all students and staff. Officials cited that strong winds are potentially dangerous for buses so they must use caution. Buses will operate two hours later than usual, according to officials.

Lexington County School District Two will operate on a two-hour delay. For more information, click here.

Lexington-Richland School District Five will also operate on a two-hour delay on Monday and its buses will work two hours later than usual. School officials say any other announcements will go through the district’s automated telephone system. Breakfast will be provided to students when they arrive at school.

