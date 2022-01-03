Heavy winds, storms damage the Midlands

(WIS) - Severe storms and heavy winds moved through the Midlands throughout Sunday and Monday morning damaging several areas.

On Monday morning, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division said that more than 126,000 power outages statewide.

Several downed power lines and trees were reported to WIS and local fire officials.

The Columbia-Richland Fire Department shared this picture on their social media account.

Columbia Fire posted this photo of a tree on top of someone's house on Lakeshore Drive (Columbia Fire Department)

The photo was taken of a home on Lakeshore Drive.

Another tree smashed a truck and fell into someone’s home in northeast Columbia. This picture was taken by Ashley Hogg of a neighbor’s home on Bradford Lane.

Photo of a tree that fell on a truck and house in northeast Columbia. (Ashley Hogg)

The Lexington Police Department tweeted these photos of a tree that fell into a power line.

When trees were falling in the road this morning during the heavy winds, @TownLexingtonSC Parks Department was quick to respond. They removed trees and debris to get several streets open again.



Teamwork keeps the Town of Lexington moving and great to see the effort this morning. pic.twitter.com/z5okhPZY0w — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) January 3, 2022

This photo shows a downed tree on Marchbank Parkway in northeast Columbia.

Several schools canceled, delayed classes or switched to virtual learning due to the severe storms and strong winds.

This photo shows a downed tree on Marchbank Parkway. (Kristi Bothur)

In Springdale, Shaun Palyok said his and his neighbor’s fence was blown down by the wind.

Palyok said the wind blew all his lawn furniture into the corner of his yard.

A wind advisory is in effect until 2 p.m. on Monday and gusts of 40 to 45 miles per hour are expected.

High winds blew down two fences in a yard on Tarrytown Lane in Springdale. (Shaun Palyok)

The city of Forest Acres posted these pictures on its Facebook account.

