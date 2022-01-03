Flights cancelled, delayed at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The holiday travel period is through today, and as WBTV found out, COVID-related staffing shortages and bad weather are only complicating matters at the airport.

According to FlightAware, as of 6:00 pm Monday, there have been 430 total delays today at Charlotte Douglas International Airport and 79 cancellations.

“They just cancelled our flight,” said one passenger headed to Florida. “It was a nightmare. A 2-hour flight became a 12-hour ordeal.”

There’s a lot of sitting and waiting and long lines.

Another passenger headed to Florida said, “It’s extremely annoying, and I very much want to check in to get to my flight.”

Charlotte-Douglas International Airport says, more than 1.4 million passengers will fly out of Charlotte between December 17 and this Friday, January 7, 2022 - near pre-pandemic levels.

The spike in omicron cases is bad news for travelers.

“I’m surprised that they honestly haven’t shut down more flights simply because of it to be honest with you.”

Winter storms are only making the problem worse in the northeast and Midwest.

For people back in Charlotte, it’s been a lot of this:

“We’ve just been sitting here doing nothing, all we can do is wait,” said another passenger.

The airport says Sunday and today as well as Thursday and Friday are going to be some of the busiest days.

About 66,000 to 70,000 daily passengers are expected to leave Charlotte.

