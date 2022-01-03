First Alert Forecast: Tracking a wild temperature ride this week in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking a roller coaster ride of temperatures in your forecast for the next several days.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Get ready for a wild temperature ride as we move through the next several days.

· For tonight, bundle up! It’s going to be cold. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s under clear skies.

· Keep your warm coat nearby through the day Tuesday. After a morning start in the 20s, highs will reach the upper 40s by afternoon under sunny skies.

· Highs will be in the upper 50s are expected Wednesday. A few more clouds will be around, along with an isolated shower or two.

· A cold front will bring a few late day showers to the area Thursday (30-40% chance). Highs will be in the lower 60s.

· Highs will sink back into the 40s by Friday.

First Alert Weather Story:

Get ready for some up and down temperatures in your First Alert Forecast.

As we move through your Monday night, bundle up! We’re tracking a cold night. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s. Make sure you check on your pets, plants and elderly neighbors. We will see clear skies.

On Tuesday, we’ll see plenty of sunshine, but don’t let the sunshine fool you. Temperatures will start the day in the mid to upper 20s. Then, by afternoon, highs will only climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

A few more clouds will scoot into the area Wednesday. An isolated shower or two could develop in the area. Right now, rain chances are around 20%. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

A cold front moves in Thursday, giving way to a few showers in the Midlands. Rain chances are around 30-40%. Highs will be in the lower 60s.

We’re going to see our temperatures cooling back into the upper 40s Friday under mostly sunny skies.

Saturday will be dry, but a few more showers move back in Sunday with our next cold front. Rain chances are around 40% Sunday.

Tonight: Clear & Cold. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Tuesday: Sunny Skies. Much Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Wednesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy Skies. Isolated Showers (20%). Cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the lower 60s.

Friday: Mostly Sunny. Much Colder. Highs in the upper 40s.

Saturday: Sunny & Cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

Sunday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (40%). Highs in the low 60s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of an AM Shower (20%). Highs in the upper 50s.

