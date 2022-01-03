Falling trees damage home, vehicles in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monday afternoon the clean-up began for some Richland County residents after the morning storms brought down trees and powerlines onto their properties.

On Lakeshore Drive in Columbia, a series of trees fell onto one home and crushed a neighbor’s car.

The homeowners say everyone is okay but declined to speak.

Their neighbor Faust Pauluzzi didn’t appear phased.

“I woke up this morning thinking everything was okay. I turned on my TV, sat down at around 8-40, and heard a boom. I realized it was not a good boom,” Pauluzzi said.

He said the Columbia Richland Fire Department placed yellow tape around his property because of a live downed powerline. However, he said his heat is powered by gas, so he will still be able to stay warm.

“I went to look at it and saw what it was. What can I do? There’s nothing I can do, you know?”

20 minutes to the northeast on Westport Drive, another down tree fell onto a truck in the driveway.

Neighbor Alisa Lucas said no one was hurt, and she’s grateful it wasn’t worse.

“Oh I promise you. I praised him when I saw it, because it could have hit my house. Me and my sister is in there. It could have been a lot more damage. Thank God my cars, my truck is in the garage. I’m very thankful,” she said.

