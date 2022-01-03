SkyView
Deputies search for man missing from Lee County

Deputies search for man missing from Lee County(Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Multiple agencies are searching for a man missing from Lee County.

John Dubose, 44, was reported missing to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office on December 28 and was last seen in the 1800 block of Hubb Kelly Road.

Deputies with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office say Dubose suffers from diminished mental capacity and has been known to catch rides to the Sumter area.

If you see him or have any information, call local authorities, 911, LCSO at 803-484-5353 or SCSO at 803-436-2000.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

