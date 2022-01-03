SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Deputies investigating shooting in Richland County

FILE PHOTO of crime scene tape.
FILE PHOTO of crime scene tape.(WMC)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person.

The incident happened Monday around 1:30 p.m. on Greengate Drive, according to deputies.

When officials arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the lower body.

No other information was given.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO of rain.
Midlands schools operating on delays, canceling due to severe weather, power outages
FILE PHOTO of crime scene tape
Tow truck driver shot multiple times in Richland County, deputies investigating
wis
FIRST ALERT: Alert Day for strong winds today, major cool down this afternoon
Family members say Matthew Terrell Tucker, 40, has serious medical conditions that require...
Missing Richland County man found
8th earthquake reported near Elgin
8th earthquake reported near Elgin

Latest News

Troopers say the crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Old Hopkins Road near Garner’s Ferry Road.
One killed in Columbia motorcycle collision after hitting tree in road
File photo of jail cell doors and phone.
Sumter Co. Detention Center enters quarantine period after rise in cases in the area
Photo of a tree that fell on a truck and house in northeast Columbia.
High winds, storms damage the Midlands
Deputies search for man missing from Lee County
Deputies search for man missing from Lee County