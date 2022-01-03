Deputies investigating shooting in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person.

The incident happened Monday around 1:30 p.m. on Greengate Drive, according to deputies.

When officials arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the lower body.

No other information was given.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

