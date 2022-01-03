SkyView
Clemson assistant Todd Bates leaving for Oklahoma

Bates will join Brent Venables at Oklahoma.
By Joe Gorchow
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. - The Clemson Tigers have lost another member of their coaching staff.

According to reports, Tigers defensive line coach Todd Bates follows Brent Venables to Oklahoma.

Bates will become the Sooners co-defensive coordinator alongside former Clemson defensive analyst Ted Roof.

Bates had been with the Tigers since 2017. He also was Clemson’s recruiting coordinator, and last month earned a promotion to assistant head coach.

He’s considered an upcoming star within the profession. He was named Rivals’ Recruiter of the Year for 2019.

Bates now joins coach V who left Clemson last month to become Oklahoma’s head coach.

