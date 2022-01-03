CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Scaffolding collapses in strong winds at Charleston apartment building

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Strong winds in downtown Charleston knocked down a large scaffolding outside an apartment building in downtown Charleston Monday afternoon.

Footage recorded by Brandon Fierro shows the moment the multi-story structure sways then falls onto an Amazon delivery vehicle in the 100 block of Sotille Street.

Footage shows a white truck passing by just seconds before the scaffolding fell.

No injuries have been reported in the collapse.

Officials with the Charleston Fire Department said there were two to three vehicles that sustained damage.

