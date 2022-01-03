SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Boy with rare disorder uses mouth to draw picture of Bills quarterback Josh Allen

By Ryan Arbogast
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) – An 11-year-old in New York is not letting a rare disorder stop him from having fun or being creative.

Graysen Ripic may not be able to use his arms or legs, but he has life figured out.

Combining his passion for art and the Buffalo Bills, he used his mouth to draw a picture of quarterback Josh Allen – his favorite player.

“I draw with my mouth,” Graysen explained. “I use a short pencil or a long pencil in art class – and I got a coloring page for Josh.

Graysen Ripic uses his mouth to draw.
Graysen Ripic uses his mouth to draw.(CNN Newsource)

After some major surgeries, Graysen also decked out his casts in the Bills red, white and blue.

“Every time we would go anywhere people would say, ‘Go Bills!’ It was his little ability to express himself with a cast that’s not very nice,” Graysen’s mother, Jeanni Midolo, said.

Graysen’s teacher was so impressed and put his art on Facebook. That’s when the Bills Mafia took over.

A generous donation from the Bellreng Towing Company made it possible for Graysen to go to the Bills matchup against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17.

“He’s always told us if can get some robotic arms, he wants to play in the NFL,” Midolo said.

Copyright 2022 WKBW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO of rain.
Midlands schools operating on delays, canceling due to severe weather, power outages
FILE PHOTO of crime scene tape
Tow truck driver shot multiple times in Richland County, deputies investigating
wis
FIRST ALERT: Alert Day for strong winds today, major cool down this afternoon.
Family members say Matthew Terrell Tucker, 40, has serious medical conditions that require...
Missing Richland County man found
A date has been set for the trial of a South Carolina orthopedic surgeon accused of fatally...
Trial set for doctor charged with involuntary manslaughter

Latest News

A 5-year-old boy was killed when a tree fell into his house just after 5 a.m. Monday.
5-year-old boy dies after tree falls on metro Atlanta home
FILE - This Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, file photo shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration...
FDA expands Pfizer boosters for more teens as omicron surges
8th earthquake reported near Elgin
8th earthquake reported near Elgin
Jessica Andrijauskas, from Buenos Aires, rests her head on her luggage as she awaits the...
Thousands of flights canceled, delayed at start of workweek
With a wedding ceremony at noon on Jan. 1, Kitten Kay Sera was the first person to marry a color.
Woman marries the color pink in historic Vegas wedding