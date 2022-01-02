SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Twitter permanently suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal account

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks to a reporter on Capitol Hill in Washington, Aug....
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks to a reporter on Capitol Hill in Washington, Aug. 24, 2021.(AP)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Twitter is permanently suspending Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal account.

The company confirmed the suspension Sunday saying the account had repeatedly violated its COVID-19 misinformation policy.

Twitter has restricted Greene’s account in the past for sharing misinformation about the 2020 presidental election.

“Social media platforms can’t stop the truth from being spread far and wide. Big tech can’t stop the truth,” Green said in response to the new ban.

She still has access to and can tweet from her official Congressional Twitter account.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO: Fisher says the investigation is still in the preliminary stages, but the remains...
Human remains found in Lexington County, coroner says
"His legacy will continue through his many friends, players and fans as well as the rest of the...
Dan Reeves, Gamecock great and former NFL coach and player, dies at 77
Sims was last seen at an Ervin St. home on 12/20 and was reported missing on 12/22 by his...
CPD searching for missing man, family has not seen him since week of Christmas
Pedestrian hit by car in Kershaw County
Drivers wait at a COVID-19 test site in Columbia on Dec. 30, 2021
DHEC reports highest single-day COVID case total since pandemic began, urging caution over holiday weekend

Latest News

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
Fauci: CDC mulling COVID test requirement for asymptomatic
PSG's Lionel Messi warms up prior to the French League One soccer match between Paris...
Lionel Messi among 4 PSG players who test positive for COVID-19
Schools weigh changes as COVID-19 surges among kids.
Schools weigh changes as COVID-19 surges among kids
Authorities closed roads in North Alabama after power lines came down and homes suffered...
Overnight storms bring damage to parts of US South