Trial set for doctor charged with involuntary manslaughter

A date has been set for the trial of a South Carolina orthopedic surgeon accused of fatally shooting a medical equipment salesman.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CAYCE, S.C. (AP) - A date has been set for the trial of a South Carolina orthopedic surgeon accused of fatally shooting a medical equipment salesman.

The State newspaper reports Dr. Adam Lazzarini is scheduled to go on trial Jan. 24 for the involuntary manslaughter of William Player Holland.

Police said the Cayce surgeon was drunk on Oct. 9, 2017, when he shot Holland in the chest while the two were in Lazzarini’s home.

Police didn’t charge Lazzarini immediately after the shooting.

Instead, authorities found evidence that Lazzarini had lied during the initial investigation while probing the death of Lazzarini’s wife, Vannessa Biery, several months later.

