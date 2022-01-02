SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

‘These mandates are garbage’: S.C. AG releases statement after judge blocks Head Start vaccine mandate

(Storyblocks)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina’s attorney general announced “another victory” in the battle against vaccine mandates by the Biden Administration.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said a federal judge on Saturday sided with Wilson and 23 other states who sued the federal government over the Head Start vaccine and mask requirement.

RELATED COVERAGE | Judge blocks COVID vaccine mandate for Head Start program

Head Start is a federally funded program that promotes education for children under the age of six who are from low-income families.

The mandate required Head Start staff, volunteers working in classrooms or directly with children and contractors whose activities involved contact with or providing direct services to children and families, to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by Jan. 31, 2022. It also required those two and older to wear masks when indoors, when outdoors during activities that involve close contact and when there are two or more people in a vehicle that’s owned, leased or arranged by the Head Start program.

Federal Judge Terry Doughty issued a preliminary injunction against enforcing the vaccine and mask mandate. The preliminary injunction only applies to the states that were part of the lawsuit.

“This is another victory for the rule of law,” Wilson said. “Yet another court has said no to this abuse of power and executive overreach. These mandates are garbage and we will continue to stand for the rule of law.”

This is the fourth time the courts have agreed to block vaccine mandates imposed by the Biden Administration.

Judges have already temporarily blocked vaccine mandates for healthcare workers, for private companies with 100 or more employees and for federal contractors.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO: Fisher says the investigation is still in the preliminary stages, but the remains...
Human remains found in Lexington County, coroner says
"His legacy will continue through his many friends, players and fans as well as the rest of the...
Dan Reeves, Gamecock great and former NFL coach and player, dies at 77
Sims was last seen at an Ervin St. home on 12/20 and was reported missing on 12/22 by his...
CPD searching for missing man, family has not seen him since week of Christmas
Pedestrian hit by car in Kershaw County
Tickets issued for the original Jan. 2 game will be honored for the 6 p.m. game against...
Gamecocks to Host Mississippi State Sunday

Latest News

Experts worry that the increasing number of sick people will lead to economic disruption,...
US rings in new year as omicron cases surge
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. announces record of new COVID-19 cases with over 19,000 positives reported
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
DHEC reports 8,882 new cases Friday
Among the beneficiaries of this grant is the VaxUp SC campaign, led by Columbia-based Carolina...
‘VaxUp SC’ promoting vaccine information, access in harder-to-reach communities