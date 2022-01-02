SkyView
Setting reachable goals in the New Year

By Madeline Stewart
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -New year, new me. It’s a mantra many of us say when the ball drops as we think about our personal goals and resolutions at the beginning of each year.

However, a study from U.S. News & World report shows that nearly 80% of people who set New Year’s resolutions don’t stick with them past mid-February.

Mimi Meriwether, a therapist in the Outpatient Psychiatry Clinic at Prisma Health, says stress from the holidays and from the ongoing pandemic can make it difficult to set goals and have a positive outlook for the new year.

“We’re still in the pandemic, we’ve been here for almost two years now, and so, people are feeling really burned out and exhausted and so, it’s just that feeling of feeling emotionally overwhelmed, trying to improve ourselves right now can seem almost unattainable,” said Meriwether.

The trick to sticking with your resolutions, Meriwether says, is starting small.

“When we set goals, no matter what they are, they need to be manageable. But, even more so, they need to fit into our lifestyle,” she said. “Goals can be very motivational. If you set a goal and you set out small and it’s achievable, that’s good for our emotional and psychological wellbeing.”

Common resolutions, according to a Statista study, include:

  • Improving diet or exercising more
  • Pursuing a career goal
  • Starting a new hobby

Meriwether says it’s most helpful to choose goals that set you up for success and make a plan to achieve them.

.               She adds that It’s important to have a positive mindset and the ability to silence your inner perfectionist.

“If we can curb that a little bit and step away from that inner voice and engage in what I all a kinder, gentler self-talk, that allows us to focus on what’s going on in a positive way in our lives rather than thinking about the negative,” said Meriwether.

Meriwether’s tips for sticking to your goals include:

  • Start small. Plan out how you can achieve your short term and long term goals piece by piece.
  • Make sure your goals fit into your lifestyle. For example, if you want to take up a new hobby, make sure you have the resources such as time and money needed to devote to your goal.
  • Take action. Devote a little time toward achieving your goal every day.

If you haven’t yet chosen a goal or resolution, Meriwether says it’s not too late. Showing gratitude each day is a solid resolution that has proven benefits.

“We know through research that gratitude has a lot of proven benefits,” she said. “Gratitude not only decreases our stress, it increases our resilience, our happiness, and it boosts our self-esteem.”

Though life can be overwhelming, Meriwether says whether you’re working toward a goal or not, it’s always okay to ask for help from the people around you or from professionals.

