Memorial Health, Beaufort Memorial welcome first babies of the new year

Memorial Health's "New Year baby"
By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - What better way to start the new year than with newborns?

The first baby born at Memorial Health University Medical Center arrived just minutes after the ball dropped.

Arianna Miracle Green was born at 12:24am weighing 7 pounds and 9 ounces.

Her parents said Arianna was a “miracle baby” after pregnancy complications.

“It actually feels amazing...wonderful, wonderful. I really can’t complain especially with it being a new year. It was just a great way to bring in the new year with another bundle of joy,” said the baby’s mother Daisy Mitchell.

The mother said their family is blessed to add another daughter to the family.

Beaufort Memorial Collins Birthing Center also welcomed their first baby of the new year.

Sylvie Elliot was born at 7:47am weighing 8 pounds and 7 ounces.

Beaufort Memorial Collins Birthing Center
Beaufort Memorial Collins Birthing Center(Beaufort Memorial Collins Birthing Center)

Sylvie is the younger sister to a 3 year old brother.

Congratulations to Kimberly and John Elliot from Beaufort!

