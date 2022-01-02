FIRST ALERT: Alert Day for strong winds today, major cool down this afternoon.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s going to be a windy and much cooler today today.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

Today is a First Alert for strong winds up to 45mph and some early morning heavy rain.

A wind advisory is in effect until 11am.

A large low pressure system moves through the state today and brings a strong cold front.

The front pushes through cooling our temps down and clearing us up by this afternoon.

Highs are in the low 50s today, and we’re down to 28 tonight!

Chilly weather continues Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s.

First Alert Weather Story:

Today is a First Alert day for gusty winds up to 45mph and some lingering morning heavy rain showers. Highs today are in the low 50s and skies clear up by lunchtime as our large low pressure system moves northeast.

Tuesday is cold! Lows are down to 28 and highs reach the upper 40s.

Wednesday we have lows in the low 30s and highs reach the upper 50s. We see a few more clouds as a cold front approaches.

Thursday is warmer. Lows are in the mid 30s and highs reach the low 60s. There’s a 20% chance of showers as a weak disturbance moves through.

Friday we cool back down with highs in the upper 40s as high pressure builds from the northwest.

FIRST ALERT Monday: AM Showers (40%) and wind gusts up to 45mph. Then, clearing skies. Much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny & cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

Wednesday: Sun & clouds. Cool again. Highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers (20%). Highs in the lower 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the upper 40s.

