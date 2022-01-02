FIRST ALERT: Today is an Alert Day for heavy rain, strong storms & gusty winds, then it gets much colder

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for some big changes in your First Alert Forecast.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Today is an Alert Day!

A frontal system will bring periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms to the Midlands. Some storms could be strong to severe. Rain chances are around 100%. Our winds will also be gusty. Be weather aware. Highs will be in the low 70s.

A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect until Monday afternoon. Winds could gust to 30-35 mph in the area.

Showers and storms are in your Sunday evening/night forecast as well. Again, some storms could be strong to severe. We can’t rule out an isolated tornado. Lows will be in the 40s overnight.

A few showers are possible early Monday morning (40% chance). It will be much colder by Monday with highs in the lower 50s. Highs will be in the upper 40s to near 50 Tuesday.

Showers are possible Thursday with our next cold front. Highs on Thursday will be in the 60s.

Highs will sink back into the 40s by Friday and Saturday.

First Alert Weather Story:

Heads up! Today is an Alert Day!

A frontal system will push through the Midlands today, giving way to periods of heavy rain and some thunderstorms. Some storms, in fact, could produce gusty winds. Let’s watch the forecast closely throughout the day.

Rain chances are around 100%. Some storms could be strong to severe. Parts of the Midlands are under a Slight Risk (Level 2) for strong to severe thunderstorms today. The biggest threat for today’s weather will be gusty, damaging winds. However, we cannot rule out an isolated tornado. We’ll watch First Alert Radar closely for you.

Gusty winds are expected. Hold on to your hats! A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect until noon Monday. Winds could gust to 30-35 mph.

Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and a round of showers and thunderstorms. Again, some storms could be strong to severe. Low temperatures will be in the 40s by Monday morning.

We could see anywhere from one to two inches of rain in the Midlands today and tonight. However, some areas could see more, but that will be all dependent on the track of an area of low pressure. If the low tracks farther inland, we’ll see more rain and the potential for severe weather. However, if it tracks closer to the coast, we’ll see rain and may escape some of that severe weather threat.

A few showers will linger into early Monday morning, so be careful during your morning commute. Rain chances are around 40%. Otherwise, we’ll see gradual clearing and sunshine by late morning into the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Highs will be in the 40s on Tuesday, then back in the upper 50s Wednesday.

By Thursday, our next cold front arrives, giving way to some rain. Highs will be in the lower 60s.

With the front to our east by Friday, highs will drop quickly into the upper 40s!

Alert Day Today: Mostly Cloudy. Periods of Heavy Rain & A Few Storms (100%). Some storms could be strong to severe. Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

First Alert Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Showers & Storms (100%). Some storms could be strong to severe. Windy. Lows in the 40s.

Monday: AM Showers (40%). Then, clearing skies. Much Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny & Cool. Highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Wednesday: Sun & Clouds. Cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the lower 60s.

Friday: Mostly Sunny. Much Colder. Highs in the upper 40s.

Saturday: Sunny & Cool. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (40%). Highs in the mid 60s.

