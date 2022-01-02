FIRST ALERT: Sunday is an Alert Day for heavy rain & gusty winds, then it gets much colder

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for some big changes in your First Alert Forecast.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. An isolated shower is possible late (20% chance). It will be breezy with overnight low temperatures in the 60s.

· Sunday is an Alert Day!

· A cold front will bring periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms to the Midlands. Rain chances are around 90%. Our winds will also be gusty. Be weather aware. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

· A Lake Wind Advisory goes into effect for the Midlands Sunday afternoon until Monday afternoon.

· A few showers are possible early Monday morning. It will be much colder by Monday with highs in the lower 50s. Highs will be in the upper 40s to near 50 Tuesday.

· Showers are possible Thursday with our next cold front. Highs on Thursday will be in the 60s.

First Alert Weather Story:

Tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. An isolated shower is possible late. Rain chances are up to 20%. Most areas will be dry. Overnight low temperatures will be in the 60s.

Heads up! Sunday is an Alert Day!

A cold front will push into the Midlands Sunday, giving way to periods of heavy rain and some thunderstorms. Some storms, in fact, could produce gusty winds. Let’s watch the forecast closely through the morning and afternoon hours on Sunday.

Rain chances are around 90% for now. Some storms could be strong to severe. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies Sunday. Highs will be in the lower 70s. We could see anywhere from one to two inches of rain in the Midlands.

However, some areas could see more, but that will be all dependent on the track of an area of low pressure. If the low tracks farther inland, we’ll see more rain and the potential for severe weather. However, if it tracks closer to the coast, we’ll see rain and may escape that severe weather threat.

Gusty winds are expected. Hold on to your hats! A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. Sunday until noon on Monday. Winds could gust to 30-35 mph.

A few showers could linger into early Monday morning. Rain chances are around 30%. Otherwise, we’ll see gradual clearing and sunshine. Highs in the lower 50s.

Highs will be in the 40s on Tuesday, then back in the upper 50s Wednesday.

By Thursday, our next cold front arrives, giving way to rain. Highs will be in the lower 60s.

With the front to our east by Friday, highs will drop quickly into the upper 40s!

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers Possible (20%). Low temperatures in the 60s.

Alert Day Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Periods of Heavy Rain & A Few Storms (90%). Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Monday: Early AM Showers Possible (30%). Then, mostly sunny skies. Much Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny & Cool. Highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Wednesday: Sun & Clouds. Cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the lower 60s.

Friday: Mostly Sunny. Much Colder. Highs in the upper 40s.

Saturday: Sunny & Cool. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30%). Highs in the low 60s.

