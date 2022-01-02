SkyView
Deputies search for missing Richland County man with medical condition

Family members say Matthew Terrell Tucker, 40, has serious medical conditions that require...
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man who has a medical condition.

Matthew Terrell Tucker, 40, has serious medical conditions that require constant care. He is unable to care for himself, according to family.

Tucker was last seen Saturday around 3:40 p.m. on Casbel Court in Hopkins. He was wearing a white t-shirt and blue and black sleep pants and tennis shoes, according to deputies.

Tucker is described as 5 feet 7 inches, medium complexion with a shaved head.

Deputies say he did not take his cell phone with him.

If you’ve seen Matthew or have any information on his whereabouts, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

