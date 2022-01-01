Pedestrian hit by car in Kershaw County

LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - One person is left dead after being hit by a car in Kershaw County Thursday.

The Kershaw County Coroner, David West says a woman walking on Highway 1 South and Richardson Blvd. in Lugoff was hit by a vehicle.

A 9-1-1 call was made around 6:40 p.m. Thursday stating a pedestrian was hit, and Kershaw County officials say she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was Jerica Moorer, 27, from Lexington County, according to the Kershaw County Coroner’s Office.

