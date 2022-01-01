SkyView
Human remains found in Lexington County, coroner says

FILE PHOTO: Fisher says the investigation is still in the preliminary stages, but the remains could be up to six months old.(WLBT)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Human remains have been found in Lexington County, according to the Lexington County Coroner, Margaret Fisher.

According to Coroner Fisher, the remains were found after a citizen called reporting a potential body in a drainage ditch. Fisher says skeletal remains were located between the 200 and 500 block of Saturn Pkwy. off Harbison Blvd. Friday evening.

An anthropologist associated with the Lexington County Coroner’s Office believes the remains potentially belonged to a white male over 40 years old with a thin build, who was over 6 feet tall, Fisher says.

Fisher says the investigation is still in the preliminary stages, but the remains could be up to six months old.

Lexington County officials visited the location on Saturn Pkwy. Saturday morning, and collected more evidence for about three hours, according to Fisher.

The Columbia Police Department originally responded to the scene, but then realized the case needed to be investigated under Lexington County’s jurisdiction based on the location the remains were found.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Officer is seeking the community’s help with the investigation.

Anyone with information involving a possible missing person with the characteristics described by the anthropologist is asked to contact the department. The Lexington County Coroner’s direct line is 803-359-8439.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

